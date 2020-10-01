WV DHHR reports more than 100 new Covid-19 cases

As the state seemed to take a breather from a faster climb in cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Thursday report, it still reported more than 100 cases of Covid-19.
While the state online database reported a daily positive test rate of 2.67 percent, it was counting only confirmed cases – 138 – not the 176 listed on its home page that includes both confirmed and probable cases. With the 5,179 tests that the DHHR reported Thursday, that would have yielded a 3.40 percent positive test rate – still lower than what the state had been racking up in recent weeks.
The state also confirmed the deaths of four people – a 70-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 79-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 61-year-old man from Kanawha County, and a 48-year-old woman from Marion County.
There have been 354 Covid-related deaths in the state.
Across the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market, 26 new cases were confirmed – 10 of them coming from Raleigh County, pushing its total to 538.
There were no additional outbreaks in the county schools, defined as two or more confirmed Covid-19 cases among students and staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.
According to a database kept by the West Virginia Department of Education, outbreaks have taken place at Woodrow Wilson High School with two cases, Trap Middle School with three cases, and Daniels Elementary with two cases.
The West Virginia United Caucus, an organization consisting of West Virginia teachers, also reported seven cases in the county – two at each of the schools the WVDE identified along with one on a bus route.
Since the state began tracking the coronavirus in March, Raleigh County has recorded 27,357 lab tests for a 1.97 percent positive test rate. There have been eight deaths in the county, according to the DHHR database.
Elsewhere, Fayette County added four cases in the Thursday report, Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties each added three, Nicholas added two and Summers and Greenbrier counties each added one. Only Monroe County managed to stay flat.
Cases per county: Barbour (83), Berkeley (1,049), Boone (240), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (858), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (28), Fayette (634), Gilmer (48), Grant (162), Greenbrier (129), Hampshire (109), Hancock (150), Hardy (92), Harrison (402), Jackson (278), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,772), Lewis (38), Lincoln (179), Logan (627), Marion (292), Marshall (182), Mason (144), McDowell (90), Mercer (430), Mineral (174), Mingo (392), Monongalia (2,059), Monroe (151), Morgan (58), Nicholas (114), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (158), Putnam (590), Raleigh (538), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (56), Taylor (131), Tucker (37), Tyler (16), Upshur (91), Wayne (407), Webster (7), Wetzel (61), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (121).