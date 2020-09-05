WV DHHR reports daily record of new Covid-19 cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a daily record 253 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, eclipsing the previous record of 220 recorded Sunday.
Saturday at 9 p.m., the state will issue its much-discussed and examined color-coded map that dictates whether schools can open this coming Tuesday or if they will have to resort to distance learning. As of Friday, Fayette and Mercer counties were colored orange while Monroe County remained red. Not only would those school districts have to keep their classrooms closed to face-to-face, in-school learning, their athletic teams would be prohibited from competition.
All other school districts within The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market appeared safe with Raleigh County, at 6.82 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, stepping closest to the 10.0 orange line.
Saturday was the 12th consecutive day that the DHHR has reported at least 100 new cases of the highly infectious disease, a stretch that has seen a total of 1,997 new cases for a daily average of 166.
Indicators are flashing that the spike in cases is accelerating. The state has counted 1,300 new cases over the past week for a daily average of 185, the daily positive test rate of 5.44 percent was the sixth consecutive day of a reading above 3.00 percent (the mark that Gov. Jim Justice said would move him to action) and the rt rate – which measures how fast the virus is growing – was estimated Saturday at 1.32 by rtlive, giving West Virginia the highest of all states.
Also, the state’s overall positive test rate moved up to 2.49 percent, the highest it has been since April 29.
In the past 24 hours, Fayette County’s numbers are growing increasingly challenging, adding 21 confirmed cases to push its total to 398 – the most of any county in The Register-Herald’s primary market. Mercer County added 13 new cases and Monroe County added six.
Raleigh County added three cases on Saturday to push its total to 389.
Statewide, deaths remained at 243.
Cases per county: Barbour (34), Berkeley (822), Boone (152), Braxton (9), Brooke (99), Cabell (577), Calhoun (15), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (398), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (296), Jackson (210), Jefferson (386), Kanawha (1,650), Lewis (36), Lincoln (125), Logan (516), Marion (228), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (344), Mineral (146), Mingo (272), Monongalia (1,342), Monroe (133), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (294), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (338), Raleigh (389), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (109), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (321), Wyoming (71).