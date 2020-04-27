The Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the COVID-19-related death of an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County, the state’s 34th and Jackson County’s ninth.
No other details about the death were reported by DHHR.
The state agency reported in its Sunday afternoon press release that it had received 39,184 lab results so far on the prevalence of the virus, a spike of 5,974 results in the previous 24 hours.
By far, that was a daily record of lab results.
The DHHR explained the sudden rise in testing this way: "The increase in the number of lab reports today is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities.”
Even with the influx of lab results, the number of confirmed cases rose by 28 cases – a comparatively small number reflecting a daily positive test rate of less than one half of one percent. The overall positive test rate slid farther, as it has been this past week with more aggressive testing, to 2.69 percent. The U.S. rate is 17.70 percent.
Southern West Virginia counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market did not report any additional cases in the past day. Kanawha County (153), Berkeley County (131) and Jackson County (127) lead the state in the number of confirmed cases.
Jackson County’s nine deaths lead the state followed by Wayne County with six, followed by Monongalia County and Kanawha County with four each. No other county has reported more than two deaths.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (40), Fayette (9), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (153), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).