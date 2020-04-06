The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed on Monday 21 new cases of novel coronavirus disease, making the total positive case count 345.
As of April 6, 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 positive, 9,595 negative and three deaths.
On Sunday, the DHHR reported a fourth confirmed case in Raleigh County and in Mercer County. Greenbrier County remained at three confirmed cases while no other county in southern West Virginia has had a confirmed case, according to DHHR.
Confirmed cases per county reported to DHHR: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).