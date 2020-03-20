Charleston – As testing for COVID–19 has increased in West Virginia, so has the number of diagnoses.
As of Friday evening, private companies and the state lab had tested 338 samples. They'd found eight positive cases, while results for two tests were pending.
The eight cases include people in Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mercer, Monongalia and Tucker counties. Tucker and Jefferson counties each reported two cases.
A press release by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services stated that as of 6 p.m. Friday, 338 West Virginia residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 8 positive, 330 negative and 2 tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.
During a virtual news conference Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has issued an executive order mandating the statewide closure of all West Virginia state park lodges as well as the closure of the Hatfield McCoy Trail to the general public.
“We want you to enjoy the parks," he said. "We want you to get outside. We want you to bike and hike and fish. But you just need to stay away from people. Taking in the wonderful, pristine air from our parks can be very calming.
“Absolutely go to our parks and enjoy the parks. We’ve just got to close down our lodges.”
CAMC in Charleston announced the Kanawha County case via social media Friday afternoon. A spokesman for the hospital declined to answer questions about areas in Charleston that may have been exposed.
During a news conference at the Kanawha County Health Department Friday, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin called on local residents to "pause in place" this weekend.
She noted that seeing more cases was expected, because testing has increased.
"It's okay to be worried," she said. "Panicked, no, but worried, yes."
Health officials said the person is a Kanawha resident but had traveled out of state to a hard-hit area. They said the person's household was aware, and that other contacts will be notified.
Justice also announced the suspension of multiple statutory rules Friday, including suspending the requirement for telemedicine providers to be licensed in West Virginia, provided that such provider possesses a license within their own state.
He also said that The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.
Those who are healthy and feeling well can make an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and the disease is usually mild. But public health officials have noted that it can be fatal, particularly for older people and those with underlying conditions, and that spread can be slowed by limiting social contact. The CDC also reports that younger people have also experienced serious complications and required hospitalization.
To prevent the spread, health officials advise people to: wash hands and wrists for at least twenty seconds, avoid touching their eyes and mouth, cough into the crook of their elbows, avoid groups of more than ten people, stay home as much as possible, stay six feet from others and clean surfaces.
Doing so could prevent an surge of patients at unequipped hospitals, health officials say.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic last week. Justice declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties Monday.
