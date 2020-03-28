CHARLESTON — To assist those affected by economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus, the West Virginia Department of Commerce launched a directory with information about state and federal resources available to businesses.
The directory, available online at www.westvirginia.gov/covid19, includes topics such as Small Business Administration loans, Department of Labor standards, unemployment benefits and tax deadlines.
The directory will be updated as new state and federal resources are made available, so business owners and members of the public are encouraged to sign up for email updates from the West Virginia Department of Commerce to stay up to date on new developments related to COVID-19 economic relief.
For public health recommendations, businesses should review the websites for the Department of Health and Human Resources and Gov. Jim Justice.
— West Virginia Department of Commerce