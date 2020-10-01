Worker recognized as a HeRO award winner for safety initiatives

charleston — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it honored Veterans Health Administration (VHA) National HeRO Award recipient Gavin VanHoose from Beckley VA Medical Center for his contributions to VHA’s journey to becoming a high reliability organization (HRO).
VHA’s enterprise-wide journey to high reliability aims to continuously improve its processes by maximizing safety and minimizing harm to achieve the goal of ensuring every patient receives excellent care every time.
The awardees were recognized for their safety and process improvement initiatives as well as their COVID-19 response efforts to provide the best possible care to Veterans. Their accomplishments include COVID-19 communication and education, innovative and efficient COVID-19 screening and triage processes including the development of a screening app and using 3D printing technology for personal protective equipment.
Veteran Experience Officer Gavin VanHoose helped improved safety imitative protocols to ensure all Veterans and Beckley VAMC employees are in an environment that is safe and secure.
“I’ve always known we have a remarkable team at Beckley VAMC and I’m proud others recognize it as well,” Medical Center Director Desmond McMullan stated. “COVID-19 has challenged the entire health care community, and even during these unpredictable times, these recipients have dedicated themselves to continuous improvement to ensure VHA delivers the best care possible. Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to Gavin VanHoose.”
Each of the 11 teams and individuals were nominated by top leadership in one of five categories: Clinical individual from a Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) or facility, non-clinical individual from a VISN or facility, clinical team from a VISN or facility, non-clinical team from a VISN or facility, and individual or team from VHA central office.
The National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO recognition available within VHA and is reserved to honor employees who advance VHA’s journey to high reliability through demonstration of VHA’s HRO principles in action. The HRO steering committee votes quarterly to select one winner in each category for a National HeRO Award.