“Maybe you’ll marry, maybe you won’t. Maybe you’ll have children, maybe you won’t. Maybe you’ll divorce at 40, maybe you’ll dance the funky chicken on your 75th wedding anniversary.”
If those words are familiar to you — and there’s a good chance they are — you’re probably somewhere close to my age.
And you probably know more words to Baz Luhrmann’s “Everybody’s Free to Wear Sunscreen.” Or maybe you know it as the “Sunscreen Song.”
The spoken-word song which dispenses advice for new graduates became a hit for Lurhmann, best known for directing “Romeo + Juliet” and “Moulin Rouge!” in 1999.
Pieces of the song have played in my head from time to time ever since.
“Be kind to your knees. You’ll miss them when they’re gone.”
At the time, I remember thinking how drastically different it was from “No Scrubs” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” although I know all the words to both.
“Don’t waste your time on jealousy. Sometimes you’re ahead, sometimes you’re behind. The race is long and, in the end, it’s only with yourself.”
It’s even made me cry.
I’m not sure what made me think about it, but a few weeks ago I wondered what advice Lurhmann might have for the class of 2020.
So I looked him up.
And I quickly learned Luhrmann’s song — voiced by Lee Perry — was actually a hypothetical commencement speech written for the class of 1997 penned by Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich.
After Lurhmann came across Schmich’s essay, “Advice, like youth, probably wasted on the young,” he reached out and received permission to put her words, in their entirety, to music.
The original version, which can still be heard on YouTube, begins, “Ladies and gentlemen of the class of ‘97,” but was changed to ‘99 when the song became popular two years later.
After I discovered the actual origin, I tried to contact Schmich instead. I can’t imagine having something I wrote put to music. And I wondered what she might say to this year’s graduates.
My attempts at reaching her were unsuccessful, but that’s OK.
As I waited to hear back from her, I read her words — and listened to the song — and realized everything she wrote 23 years ago is true today.
It’s funny how that works.
So much about the world is different, particularly right now, but her advice holds up.
I think it’s because, at their core, people are mostly the same.
Even in this sideways world of delayed, virtual and drive-through graduations.
I think back to my own graduation.
Schmich’s piece was actually published the day I graduated on June 1, 1997.
It’s funny, but I really only remember a few things from that day.
We played musical chairs.
It wasn’t intentional. It’s just that we were 17 and 18 years old and no matter how many times a group of kids practice walking in and sitting down on the biggest day of their lives, something can still go wrong.
There were a few other little things, too.
Our class president — we all love you, Allan! — forgot to tell us to be seated. That caused some awkward shifting and then laughter when he realized we were still on our feet.
And the opening bars to Melissa Etheridge’s “I’m the Only One” pumped through the P.A. system of what was then the Raleigh County Armory at least three times when two of my classmates rose to sing The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You.”
I can honestly say I don’t recall a single word anyone said in any of their speeches, but I’m sure they were great.
I’m glad it wasn’t me up there. I’m much better on paper.
I don’t know what I would have said if I had been tasked with addressing my class 23 years ago, but today I think I would say just a few things.
Love.
Forgive.
Help.
Be brave.
Enjoy your successes. Learn from your mistakes. You can laugh about them, too. It’s OK if you sit in the wrong seat or sing the wrong song.
Good luck, class of 2020.
Be safe.
