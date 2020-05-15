Joann Magoch knew her 89-year-old mother was on the mend from COVID-19 when she got her attitude back.
"She's getting back to her old self because she's getting cocky with me," Magoch said this week.
Magoch fell ill with the new coronavirus in late March and her mother, Betty Barrett, who lives with her in Bloomgingdale, Ill., came down with symptoms a short time later. Magoch isn't sure how she caught it, as she was wearing a mask and gloves regularly before she was sick. Nurses think her mother got it from her.
Thankfully, she said, both are now recovering, although neither feels at full strength.
"I was getting symptoms like the flu, a high fever. It started with the dry cough," Magoch, 63, said.
Her fever passed 104 before breaking, then jumped back to 103, so she went to a hospital by ambulance. The hospital sent her home before her test results came back, and she it was after she was home in quarantine that she found out she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Magoch wore a mask and gloves at home and when she cooked for her mother, left the food out for her mother so they could keep distance from each other.
Then one day, she left out a plate of food that her mother didn't retrieve. She went to her room and found her mother flat on her back on the floor.
"I started crying, I was scared," Magoch said.
Barrett wound up in an intensive care unit.
"My mother's a fighter. It was a nightmare," she said. "I was still recovering. Nobody could see her."
Magoch prayed. So much, she said, "I was talking to (Him) like He was right in front of me."
Her father died after he fell and broke his neck and she never said a proper goodbye, she said. She didn't want to go through that with her mother.
"I can't do this with my mom," she recalled thinking. "I can't lose both parents. I was hysterical. Then they said, listen, your mom got better. God's listening, she got better."
Two negative tests later, her mother was able to transfer to another hospital for rehabilitation. She was released May 8. Nurses played the song "Happy" for her as she left.
"My ma's gonna be 90. Her birthday's next month. I didn't know if she was gonna live or die. We survived it, we're lucky," she said. "She's been clear since May 2. April 13 for me. I'm just really grateful my mom survived this and I survived this. We're lucky."
