With no solid open date, Stephens Lake and Fitzpatrick Park get boost

For some, summertime officially arrives in Raleigh County when Lake Stephens opens. The mix of sunshine, blue water, warm sand, fresh barbecue and cheesy fries are the harbingers of the season.
For others, summer comes calling with the sound of bats striking a softball and bugs dancing at twilight under stadium lights.
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams reported Thursday that a number of upgrades have been made to both Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick, but COVID-19 is postponing the opening of the parks.
"We don't know when we will be able to open," said Williams. "It's really up in the air.
"Just like everything else with this COVID-19, you have to wait and see."
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said on Thursday that a $55,000 inflatable toy has been purchased for the lake at Lake Stephens in Surveyor. The toy will replace existing inflatables.
Willliams reported that the new inflatables are easier to climb onto than the last inflatables.
"One of the biggest complaints we had about the other blow-ups is they were really hard to get onto," explained Williams. "These are going to be much easier to get up onto."
The new inflatables are from a company called Union, and they are not free-standing, solitary units like the last inflatables. Instead, they connect into one loop, with different features along the circuit.
"We can add new pieces to it and grow it bigger and bigger, or, if we need to replace pieces, we can reconfigure it and have a different set-up, year after year," said Williams.
The Union inflatables offer a very big slide and a Moon Bounce — a series of big balls that swimmers can bounce along, in a path.
Williams said the county is looking at bids for new sand to cover the nearly one-acre beach. County officials are still choosing between 4-inch-thick sand, which will require 1,100 tons of sand to be dumped, or 6 inches. A 6-inch "carpet" will require 1,800 tons of sand, said Williams.
Little kids like to dig in the sand, and the current sand is in need of an upgrade.
"The sand that's there now is river sand," she explained. "It's been (there) several years.
"The sand that's down there is not very nice beach sand. It will leave you a little bit dirty — not like normal beach sand.
"We want to get some nicer sand down there, so it's more like beach sand."
She did not have an estimated cost for the two options immediately available because the job is out for bid.
A half-million-dollar campground upgrade that included new water lines is near completion, Tolliver and Williams reported.
Williams said that county officials hope the Lake Stephens campground and marina will open on May 15, but the opening will be determined by state officials who are managing the COVID-19 crisis and not by county officials.
When the lake opens, swimmers may be greeted by "Finn," a friendly "shark" who is the new mascot of Lake Stephens.
The "shark" was named "Finn" by a contestant in a recent Facebook contest, said Williams.
She added that Lake Stephens workers are busy removing about 30 trees that recent strong wind knocked over throughout the park. On a campground access road, she said, about every other pine tree was blown over by the winds.
"We've got an amazing staff," she said. "They want to make it the best that it can be, just like I do.
"My staff is a really, really good group of people."
The county park system has had a number of upgrades over the past two years. Williams said Thursday that upgrades are expected to happen at all six parks around the county, starting with Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park.
At Fitzpatrick Park in Crab Orchard, she said, she is working with Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick to upgrade and repair the four softball fields there.
"Our fields have an issue where they stay wet," she explained. "There's multiple things that lead them to stay wet, so we're trying to fix those things.
"It's a lot of maintenance to keep the excess water off."
She said officials are looking at several options for making the fields drier. All involve work like moving dirt, digging ditches and re-routing water flow.
"Once we get those figured out, we're going to start the work, actually on the fields," she said. "Getting the dirt, getting the grass nicer and better."
She said the work outside the fields must be done before the new grass and field dirt is placed on the fields.
Officials have not yet determined the dollar amount that will likely be necessary to address drainage problems and field upgrades.
She said COVID-19 has slowed progress on park upgrades.
"We just have a lot of projects started that we've initiated before COVID became an issue," said Williams. "We're just trying to wrap up things and get ready for summer.
"But obviously, with the-stay-at-home order, it's hard for us to get seasonal employees," she added. "It's hard for us to do our normal activities because everything is different."
Tolliver reported that there has been a 20 percent dip in hotel and motel taxes, due to COVID-19. Williams said the hotel and motel tax funds parks operations, along with the revenue generated at the parks, which are closed.
"It's hard to pay bills when you have no revenue," she noted. "Not very many people are staying in hotels and motels right now, and we don't really have another source of income as far as revenue, because everything is closed.
"It makes this even more complicated for us, as well as everyone else in the world, right now."