Staff at Wildwood House Apartments in Beckley has tried to put a smile on residents' faces in recent weeks.
A seven-story apartment building with roughly 160 units, Wildwood House Apartments has mostly elderly residents. Every week staff and volunteers lead activities in the apartment building's community room, but due to COVID-19, those activities have been halted since social gatherings are not advised.
Amy Stover, Wildwood's social service coordinator, told The Register-Herald she and the resident's property manager, Della Cole, along with some volunteers wanted to do something to lift the spirits of people living there since they can't have their typical community activities.
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging provides meals to the apartments daily throughout the week, and the apartment staff decided every Thursday they would have a volunteer dress up as a character and deliver the meals to the residents.
Thursday's character was a pirate, but Stover said in previous weeks, a volunteer has dressed up as Elvis, Popeye, a man with a Sriracha theme, and several others.
"It's just really put a smile on the residents' faces when they see that," Stover said. "It just made them happy and gives them a little something to look forward to each week.
"Everyone has needed to stay in their rooms, following social distancing guidelines, all of that. We've been wearing masks too, but all of this can really get the residents down. We just wanted to do something to make up for the activities they can't do right now. It seems to just put a smile on their face."
