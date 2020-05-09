As meat packing plants across the Midwest close operations because of workers falling ill to COVID-19, grocery store managers are having problems keeping their coolers and display cases stocked with fresh cuts of meat.
Limits on customer purchases of chicken, pork and beef are already in place at some stores with others likely to follow.
The meat shortage is stemming from the closure of several large meat processing facilities, including Tysons, National Beef Packing and Smithfield, where widespread coronavirus outbreaks have been reported among workers.
Even the smaller butcher shops, like Tony’s Quality Meats, are experiencing product shortages, along with a jump in prices from suppliers.
“This is the first time we’ve run into the problems that we’ve been having,” said Melissa Kincaid, an employee at Tony’s.
While issues at the larger chain grocers stem from temporary closures at plants, even technology seems to be throwing the supply chain for a loop. Tony’s main beef supplier has had computer systems go down, forcing the local shop to turn to alternative suppliers during the nationwide shortage.
The Raleigh County business normally purchases meats from small farms out West. The meat is then butchered in house.
With their main supplier down, Kincaid says they’ve been struggling to find ribeye and New York strip loins this week.
“I just had one supplier that we thought we had locked down in tenderloins and beef strips and now they’re not available,” Kincaid said.
Kincaid was back on the hunt for more meat Monday afternoon.
“You just research and go on to the next supplier,” she said.
“It would help the supply and demand if people would just get what they need and shop normally.”
Tony’s typically sells ground beef in 10-pound packs; however, they’ve had to cut the size of the packages because some customers were hoarding.
“That was the only thing we had to put limitations on,” Kincaid said. “If people would just buy what they need from wherever they’re purchasing it from, it would give the supply chain time to build back up.”
Kincaid says she’s also seeing an increase in prices on some meat products.
“The prices of beef and pork started skyrocketing last week,” she said.
Products like chuck roast are up anywhere from 69 cents to $1.49 a pound, she said.
The butcher shop has seen an influx of new customers.
“It has really grown with all of this,” Kincaid said.
“Where customers couldn’t get it elsewhere and there’s nothing added to our meats – it’s fresh cut and no additives in anything we sell – you can taste the difference,” she said.
● ● ●
Crow native Tiffany Price, owner of Pike Mountain Farm just outside Morgantown, says her farm is also experiencing a surge in business now.
“We have found that the community just wants to know where they can get their meat and know that it’s going to be there when they want it,” Price said.
Tiffany and her husband, Tyler Price, raise chickens and pigs and all their beef is purchased from another family farm less than a mile away.
The business has recently grown, and the couple says they now offer a field-to-freezer subscription.
All of the meat is grass-fed and pasture-raised, according to the owners.
“We initially started out just us wanting to homestead years ago. We had the thought of ‘What if there is a meat or vegetable shortage?’ ” Tiffany said.
“So, I think this whole experience has really made the point of it’s so important to know where your food comes from. Know the farmer. Go and be able to look at the chickens you’re going to eat,” she said.