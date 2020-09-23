Westside High closed after staffer tests positive

Westside High School was closed Wednesday morning after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
No return date has been set as yet by the Wyoming County Health Department.
“After conducting the initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the Health Department that the school will be closed currently,” according to a statement issued by Wyoming County Schools.
“We will work closely with the Health Department regarding protocols and contact tracing and to notify everyone regarding a re-entry date ASAP.”
All sports and extra curricular activities have also been stopped.
Westside students will begin remote learning today, Sept. 23.
Only staff members were in the buildings Wednesday. Students do not attend on Wednesday; the day is used for deep cleaning.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school,” according to the statement.
“In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however, this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of Covid-19 locally.”
Following best practices to prevent the spread of the virus, deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before the school re-opens.
As the number of positive cases continues to increase, residents are reminded to remain vigilant, practice social distancing (maintain at least six feet from others), wash hands often, always wear a mask or face covering in public, avoid crowds, and frequently clean heavily-used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops.
•
Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School was closed Tuesday after a staff member there tested positive. The school will be closed for 14 days, according to officials.
After a staff member at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center tested positive earlier this month, the school was closed Sept. 10, but re-opened Wednesday. The Career Center staff member was never in contact with students, officials said.
“Together, we will continue to overcome this pandemic and the obstacles it brings,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, emphasized.
•
Free Covid-19 testing – on a first-come, first-served basis – for all interested county residents is scheduled Friday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the former Magic Mart location in Oceana Square on W.Va. Rt. 971.
Part of Gov. Jim Justice's initiative to increase testing opportunities, the testing is provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Wyoming County Health Department.
Proof of insurance is not required. Participants, however, should bring identification such as a driver's license or other proof of address.
Those under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.