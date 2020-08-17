West Virginia's first Advanced EMT class at New River CTC completes program

New River Community and Technical College’s first class of Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) students have completed their program of study.
Colby Bevins, Jared Clendenen, Jericho Cresong, Jenessa Fox, Kari Howell, Katie Redden, Jacob Teubert and Steven Tritapoe are among the first group of Advanced EMT students to complete a program and test in the history of the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services as the state legislature only recently enacted the stepping stone program. The students have completed the program and all testing requirements while working toward their paramedic certification. They will be testing for their National Registry Paramedic certification within the next two months.
The Advanced EMT program is a two-semester program, and fall classes start Aug. 24. Tuition for the workforce education class is $2,000 and includes all student materials. Payment plans are available.
For more information on the Advanced EMT program or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/workforce or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Andrea Vest (304-929-3318, avest@newriver.edu).