With the spike in confirmed cases at a number of churches over the weekend, West Virginia’s daily positive test rate jumped to 2.37 percent on Monday – well above the state’s recent track record but still below the 3.00 percent marker Gov. Jim Justice is using to consider pulling back on his reopening of activities, venues and businesses.
Graystone Baptist in Ronceverte is one of several churches in West Virginia identified by state officials with a coronavirus outbreak in recent days. State Health Officer Cathy Slemp described 53 individuals identified with coronaviruses who attended services at the churches, although she noted those people have had other contacts in their communities too.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 132,446 lab results for the state in total with 2,322 of those coming back positive for a 1.75 percent rate. From Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, there were 1,276 lab results with 30 of those being positive.
Raleigh County now has 25 cases, three more than it had reported on Saturday.
Greenbrier County, according to the DHHR tally, is at 30 confirmed cases but that number is lagging the report by the Greenbrier County Health Department, which has identified 28 confirmed cases at Graystone Baptist Church. Prior to the outbreak, Greenbrier officials had reported nine cases of COVID-19.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (377/18), Boone (18/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (73/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (30/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (204/5), Kanawha (240/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).