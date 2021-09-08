If you believe the Covid surge in West Virginia has been bad, the worst may be yet to come, according to experts near and far.
The Covid surge has elevated West Virginia to the dubious position of being first in the nation in the speed at which Covid cases are rising, state officials said Wednesday.
Also, modeling by the national Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington and comments by the West Virginia’s Covid czar during the pandemic press briefing on Wednesday say tougher days are ahead.
In its Wednesday Covid report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the numbers were already bad.
The DHHR reported another 18 people had died the previous 24 hours while the IHME was predicting the state would hit 31 deaths on Sept. 28. A worse case scenario by the IHME had the state running up 56 deaths a day into mid-October.
Of multiple measurements collected and collated by the DHHR for the daily report, only one, patients on ventilators, was down on Wednesday.
“The Delta variant has entered that explosive growth phase,” said Dr. Clay Marsh at the state government’s pandemic press briefing.
Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s coronavirus medical expert, also said there was no getting out of the current spike.
“Vaccination won’t get us out of this surge,” Marsh said, predicting anywhere from a few more days to a couple of weeks for the surge to peak.
“What happens in other places is that although the cases go over the peak, the perpetuation of people getting sick seems to be prolonged,” Marsh said.
Gov. Jim Justice added, “I hope and pray that Dr. Marsh is right” about the time left before the surge hits its peak in the state. “The problem with that is that he doesn’t know. Nobody knows. The only weapon that we have is the vaccination.”
And while calling mask wearing “not an end-all, be-all,” he also said “it is a good thing to do.”
The governor noted more than 11,000 additional vaccinations in the state since last Friday, “but it’s not enough.”
His sentiments were echoed by James Hoyer, who leads the interagency task force overseeing the state’s vaccine distribution efforts.
“It’s just not fast enough,” he said.
Current active cases jumped ahead another 463 cases to 22,215, and the state’s positive test rate soared to 17.96 percent, the third highest mark of the pandemic.
Covid-related hospitalizations were at 813 in the latest report, just five cases shy of the record 818 set Jan. 5. Of the current total, 83.3 percent are of unvaccinated patients.
Now at the point of setting a daily record with every rise, intensive care units around the state were up five patients to 252, 90.5 percent of whom are unvaccinated.
A lone bright spot in the report, the number of ventilator support patients fell by five to 132 in the Wednesday report. Of the total, 91.7 percent are not vaccinated.
On the state’s color-coded map, 44 of 55 counties are in red, the category with the highest transmission rates. In The Register-Herald’s nine-county market, eight counties were in red with only Fayette one step away in orange.
Infection rates across the region remained fairly flat. Monroe County continued to lead with a seven-day average rate of 119.45 cases per 100 population, the fourth highest rate of all 55 counties.
Raleigh County and Wyoming County school districts both put mask mandates into effect.