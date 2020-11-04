As daily Covid cases around the U.S. neared 100,000 on Wednesday, West Virginia added 394 to the nation’s total, hitting a daily positive test rate 4.88 percent.
And over the past two days, the state has recorded 14 deaths, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic here in March to 472.
West Virginia reported 269 hospitalizations on Wednesday, two off of its record high on Tuesday. The state hit a record 88 patients in an intensive care unit.
In another record, the state reported 5,663 active cases on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 79-year-old man from Cabell County and an 87-year-old woman also from Cabell. The day prior, the DHHR announced the deaths of an 86-year-old man from Wood County, an 89-year-old man from Wood County, a 62-year-old man from Harrison County, an 81-year-old man from Barbour County, a 63-year-old woman from Wetzel County, a 91-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County, an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 76-year-old woman from Jefferson County and a 79-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary in southern West Virginia, the DHHR recorded 69 new cases on Wednesday, lead by 15 in Wyoming County which has added 53 cases this month.
Despite registering an infection rate of 66.55 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, second worst only to Marshall County’s rate of 68.31, Wyoming improved its standing on the state’s color-coded map used to chart the transmission of the virus and dictate what school districts can and cannot do. Wyoming recorded a positive test rate of 4.88 percent which moves it in to gold territory which – if that holds on Saturday – would allow school officials to reopen their schools to in-person learning.
Wyoming’s daily count was followed closely by Mercer County which aded 14 new cases, 44 in November. Raleigh County, too, has reported 44 new cases this month, 10 of them on Wednesday as its total rose to 899.
Elsewhere across the region, Fayette County added eight new cases, Greenbrier added nine, McDowell tacked on four more while Monroe County stayed at 268. Nicholas County added four cases and Summers County added five.
The DHHR reported Wednesday that there are six staffers and one patient with Covid at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley along with two residents and four staffers at Raleigh Center, a long-term care facility.
Cases per county: Barbour (193), Berkeley (1,763), Boone (431), Braxton (77), Brooke (262), Cabell (1,611), Calhoun (37), Clay (69), Doddridge (73), Fayette (812), Gilmer (64), Grant (202), Greenbrier (225), Hampshire (158), Hancock (251), Hardy (110), Harrison (700), Jackson (435), Jefferson (667), Kanawha (3,937), Lewis (126), Lincoln (276), Logan (811), Marion (439), Marshall (478), Mason (188), McDowell (143), Mercer (838), Mineral (272), Mingo (696), Monongalia (2,417), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (196), Ohio (683), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (74), Preston (238), Putnam (1,040), Raleigh (899), Randolph (449), Ritchie (62), Roane (116), Summers (157), Taylor (177), Tucker (68), Tyler (62), Upshur (293), Wayne (642), Webster (38), Wetzel (240), Wirt (59), Wood (798), Wyoming (384).