As new confirmed cases of Covid-19 topped 100 on Wednesday – the 16th time in the last 17 days to do so – the daily positive test rate spiked to 7.78 percent, the fourth highest daily rate since March when the state started tracking the highly infectious disease.
The positive test rate has been above 3.0 percent – the mark that Gov. Jim Justice has said would move him to act – for 10 consecutive days, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources online database.
The DHHR confirmed four more Covid-related fatalities on Wednesday, raising the state total to 254. The most recent victims are a 59-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 69-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 62-year-old woman from Jackson County and an 87-year-old woman from Monroe County.
Raleigh County added four confirmed Covid cases to its total in the Wednesday report, while Fayette County’s count rose by one as did Summers and Wyoming counties. Greenbrier added two. The totals in McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Nicholas counties stayed flat.
Monongalia County, home of West Virginia University and the only county to be colored red on the state’s back-to-school metrics map, added 71 cases. Kanawha County, leading all of the state’s 55 counties in the number of Covid cases with 1,753, reported 16 more cases in the DHHR’s daily report.
Cases per county: Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).