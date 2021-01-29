Four deaths reported Friday across southern West Virginia contributed to pushing the state’s Covid death toll past 2,000 to 2.,006 since the pandemic first landed in the state last March.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County and a 57-year old female from Mercer County,.
The deaths in Mercer County pushed its total to 90, while Raleigh and McDowell counties have counted 44 and 13 such deaths, respectively.
Statewide, the positive test results dropped below 5 percent at 4.66 percent, while active Covid cases fell to 22,570 – its lowest daily count since recording 22,249 on Dec. 18.
The number of hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and patients on ventilator support continued their downward trend.
Across The Register-Herald market, Raleigh County added 69 confirmed Covid cases while Mercer County added 23. Wyoming County added 18 cases, Greenbrier added 16, and Fayette and McDowell counties each added 12.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,098), Berkeley (8,813), Boone (1,414), Braxton (740), Brooke (1,902), Cabell (6,999), Calhoun (211), Clay (349), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,353), Gilmer (567), Grant (986), Greenbrier (2,221), Hampshire (1,365), Hancock (2,466), Hardy (1,201), Harrison (4,407), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,299), Kanawha (10,992), Lewis (838), Lincoln (1,124), Logan (2,398), Marion (3,290), Marshall (2,771), Mason (1,528), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (3,887), Mineral (2,466), Mingo (1,906), Monongalia (7,029), Monroe (879), Morgan (863), Nicholas (1,041), Ohio (3,361), Pendleton (557), Pleasants (766), Pocahontas (555), Preston (2,408), Putnam (3,802), Raleigh (4,107), Randolph (2,196), Ritchie (556), Roane (462), Summers (663), Taylor (1,004), Tucker (451), Tyler (566), Upshur (1,471), Wayne (2,331), Webster (247), Wetzel (991), Wirt (325), Wood (6,470), Wyoming (1,562).