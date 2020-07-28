As confirmed cases of Covid-19 continued to rise in the state and set records elsewhere around the country, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of five more West Virginians from causes related to the disease.
The state’s total is now 116 deaths – five in the past two days. Two of them were from Mercer County.
On Monday, DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old woman and an 87-year-old women, both from Mercer County. Also on Tuesday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old woman from Preston County, an 87-year-old woman from Wood County and a 47-year-old woman from Berkeley County.
In a continuing issue with managing its information, the DHHR is reporting number of cases and lab results in its afternoon press release that conflicts with what the state agency posts online.
DHHR’s daily press release on Tuesday, compared with the previous day’s, indicates the state received 3,812 lab results with 119 of them coming back positive for a 3.12 percent daily positive test rate. The DHHR’s online data, however, has graphics that show the state received 1,606 labs results on Tuesday with 51 positive results for a 3.18 percent positive test rate.
On Monday, the same discrepancy showed up with the press release identifying 114 new confirmed cases while the online site registered 52.
In late June, Gov. Jim Justice lost confidence in Dr. Cathy Slemp, the highly credentialed former state health officer and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health, and pushed her out of her job. He cited problems with accounting. Slemp’s resignation came after Justice complained during a press briefing about inflated active case numbers reported by the DHHR.
Dr. Ayne Amjad of Beckley was tabbed by Justice to replace Slemp.
Last Friday, the DHHR said that it would soon move to a once-daily release of the state’s Covid-19 data. Currently, the DHHR releases numbers at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The new method, DHHR officials said, is an attempt to provide more accurate information on the pandemic.
Across southern West Virginia on Tuesday, Raleigh County added four more confirmed cases of Covid-19, upping its total to 138 and continuing a recent climb that has seen it add 58 cases since two weeks ago Monday.
Mercer County, where the National Guard has been sent to test patients and staff at a Princeton nursing home where 31 people had become infected, reported three more cases, according to the DHHR. The health care center reported earlier Tuesday that another seven individuals at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections at the Mercer County nursing home to 42, pushing the county’s total since the pandemic began to 111.
Fayette County added one more case on Tuesday and McDowell County added two, according to the DHHR afternoon report. All other counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market remained flat.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (605/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (122/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (46/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (67/0), Hancock (87/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (168/1), Jackson (155/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (699/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (52/2), Logan (98/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (111/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (18/1), Mercer (111/0), Mineral (99/2), Mingo (106/2), Monongalia (829/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (30/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (138/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).