charleston, w.va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced West Virginians turned in nearly three tons of pills during this spring’s National Drug Take Back Day.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports approximately 5,612 pounds of prescription pills were collected at 70 collection locations across the state.
The state total included prescription meds collected at the State Capitol by the Attorney General’s Office, which has participated in Drug Take Back Day each year since 2013 in coordination with Capitol Police.
Representatives from Attorney General Morrisey’s office also partnered with the Granville Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Community Connections Inc., the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Nationwide, a total 332 tons were collected in around 4,955 sites during the Take Back Day in April, according to the DEA. The program has collected 8,650 tons since its inception in 2010. West Virginia has collected a little more than 62 tons since that time.
