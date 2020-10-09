Confirmed cases of Covid-19 jumped across southern West Virginia on Friday as the state reported 382 new cases, six related deaths and a record 4,435 active cases.
Raleigh County lead the way across the region with 15 new Covid cases, according to the Department of Healthy and Hunman Resources, pushing its total to 596 cumulative cases since the state started tracking the disease in March.
Monroe and Nicholas counties saw a jump in their numbers, too, with Monroe adding none cases and Nicholas adding seven.
Combined, the nine counties that constitute The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia added 51 cases, from 2,410 to 2,461 in the Friday report.
The DHHR confirmed six Covid-related deaths on Friday, including a 61-year-old woman from Fayette County who became the county’s 18th person to have died from the highly infectious disease. There have been 376 Covid-related deaths across the state.
Also confirmed dead from complications of the disease are a 74-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old man from Cabell County, a 70-year-old woman from Logan County, a 65-year-old man from Wayne County and a 68-year old woman from Jackson County.
The state’s daily positive test rate came in at 3.65 percent on Friday, pulling the state’s cumulative rate to 2.79 percent – the highest it has been since April 25 when it stood at 2.99 percent in the early days of the state documenting the rise of Covid across the Mountain State.
Cases per county: Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401), Wyoming (135).