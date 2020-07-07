West Virginia’s positive test rate for Covid-19 stayed close to 4 percent Tuesday as Gov. Jim Justice’s mandatory mask directive went into effect.
With 1,263 lab tests delivered over the previous 24 hours on Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 48 had came back positive for a 3.80 test rate – well above the state’s average of 1.84. On Monday the daily rate was 4.02 percent.
The latest concern for the governor and state health officials is an outbreak at a Parkersburg living facility where eight people have tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
According to MetroNews, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department announced Tuesday confirmed cases involving two employees and six residents of the Wyngate Senior Living Community. A resident is receiving treatment for pneumonia, while the five others have a low-grade fever and no other symptoms.
In the southern part of the state, all nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market saw their numbers hold from the previous day – a welcome break from a trend that had pushed numbers to a 17.1 percent increase since July 1.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (475/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (162/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (72/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (66/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (79/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (240/5), Kanawha (345/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (27/0), Marion (86/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (287/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (34/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (62/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (127/8), Wyoming (7/0).