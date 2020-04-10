West Virginia’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 51 people since Thursday, according to the daily afternoon report on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The DHHR said that there are now 574 positive tests out of 15,101 state residents who have been tested for the disease. Deaths remained at 5.
Summers County remains the only county in the immediate market of The Register-Herald to be free of COVID-19 as Monroe County reported its first COVID-19 case. Fayette County reported two additional cases. No other southern West Virginia county reported any additional cases through Friday afternoon.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (3), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (3), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).