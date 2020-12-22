West Virginia records 42 Covid-related deaths Tuesday

Two days before Christmas, Gov. Jim Justice will hold a pandemic press briefing on Wednesday afternoon and read off the basic details – gender, age and home county – of a record 42 Covid-related deaths that were confirmed Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Eight of the deaths were of people from the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market, pushing the regional death toll to 195 while the state’s hit 1,171.
Other than the sheer volume, the statistical profile was consistent with previous demographics – 18 were in their 80s and 39 were at least 60 years of age including a 100-year-old woman from Wood County.
Deaths, like all other statistical categories used by the DHHR to track and define the disease, have been accelerating since mid-November, shortly before Thanksgiving, which now has been identified by public health officials across the country as a nationwide superspreader event.
The same officials believe the twin holidays of Christmas and New Year’s will add more misery atop the mounting casualties.
According to reporting by The New York Times from its database, at least 1,963 new coronavirus deaths and 201,723 new cases were reported in the United States on Monday. Over the past week, there has been an average of 216,163 cases per day, an increase of 7 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
In all of November, the DHHR counted 278 deaths in West Virginia. So far in December, with nine days to go before the turn of a new year, there have been 436 Covid-related deaths.
Newly confirmed cases are picking up steam, too, adding 1,400 in the previous 24 hours to the report. Since Thanksgiving, the state has been averaging 1,175 new cases per day, 1,289 new cases per day in the last week.
The governor, if his past performance at the pandemic briefings is any indication, is almost certain to mention the state’s Rt value – a measure of how fast the virus is growing. On Tuesday, it was at 1.11, the fourth worst in the country.
The transmission rate is also reflected in the state’s daily positive test rate – at 10.25 percent Tuesday. That translates as one positive lab result for every ten people who are tested for Covid. Tuesday was the ninth consecutive day that the state’s positive test rate was at 8.0 percent or higher.
As a result, the state’s cumulative positive test rate has risen to 4.43 percent. On Thanksgiving, it stood at 3.61.
Also ascending, hospitalizations – at 739 – were back up after turning lower the previous five days. Following the same trend, the number of patients in intensive care units (175) and those on ventilator breathing support (75) were both up on the day.
Active cases (22,864) were off 13 from a record high 22,877 on Monday, but spent the eleventh consecutive day above 20,000. On Thanksgiving, there were 15,326 active cases in the state, and on Nov, 1 there were 5,558.
In counties across the region, Mercer (60), Raleigh (48), Greenbrier (39), Fayette (21) and Wyoming (17) put up substantial increases in the number of new Covid cases.
Mercer has added 398 cases in the past week and 1,017 since Thanksgiving – 44 percent of its total of 2,303.
Raleigh County leads in total cases with 2,408, but Mercer leads all regional counties with 51 deaths. Fayette County has recorded 44 deaths, second highest total in the region.
On the vaccine front, the state has received 21,075 doses of two different vaccines and has administered 15,914 doses – less than one percent of the state’s population.
On Tuesday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 77-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 67-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 79-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 85-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 79-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 52-year-old woman from Grant County, an 86-year-old man from Mercer County, an 83-year-old womanfrom Hampshire County, a 67-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 67-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 92-year-old woman from Preston County, a 70-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 92-year-old woman from Mineral County, an 87-year-old woman from Mineral County, an 81-year-old woman from Harrison County, an 89-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 93-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 83-year-old woman from Wood County, an 84-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 100-year-old woman from Wood County, a 67-year-old woman from Logan County, a 63-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old woman from Preston County, an 88-year-old woman from Preston County, a 48-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 79-year-old man from Preston County, an 89-year-old man from Monongalia County, an 84-year-old man from Nicholas County, a 92-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old man from Hancock County, a 59-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 94-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 75-year-old man from Summers County, a 94-year-old man from Hancock County, a 91-year-old woman from Monongalia County, an 84-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 86-year-old woman from Preston County, an 88-year-old man from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old man from Preston County, and an 82-year-old woman from Mineral County.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, in a press release. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect our residents.”
Cases per county: Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).