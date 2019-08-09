The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) has awarded more than $6 million to West Virginia to combat the opioid crisis.
Through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the investments will enable HRSA-funded community health centers, rural organizations and academic institutions supporting residents in West Virginia establish and expand access to integrated substance use disorder and mental health services.
The release said the funding supports HHS's Five-Point Opioid Strategy, introduced under President Trump in 2017. The number of patients receiving medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction at HRSA-funded health centers increased 142 percent from 2016 to 2018 and the number of patients receiving buprenorphine, a common form of MAT, has increased 28 percent.
“Health centers and behavioral health providers are on the front lines of the fight against the opioid crisis and substance abuse, especially in rural communities,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “With our evidence-based strategy, HHS is working to support local communities in fighting back against substance abuse, and our united efforts are yielding results."
West Virginia is receiving $3,317,287 to increase access to high quality, integrated behavioral health services, including the prevention or treatment of mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder through the Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) program, the release said.
Nationally, HRSA is awarding more than $200 million to 1,208 health in all states through the IBHS program.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren