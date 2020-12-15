West Virginia racing to hold its own in fight against Covid-19

With the backdrop of a hurried distribution of a vaccine, Covid-19 transmission in West Virginia raced ahead on its own in the state’s Tuesday pandemic report with 1,314 more confirmed cases, 34 deaths and a positive test rate of 9.61 – a level that had not been reached since a 10.96 percent reading on April 18.
Records continued their free fall across the accounting tabs.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the disease totaled a record 774 in the Tuesday report, up 54 – or 7.5 percent – in a single day. Since Nov. 1, the state has more than tripled its 254 hospitalizations with an additional 520 admissions.
Intensive care units reported 207 patients – a record – up 8 from the previous day. On Nov. 1, the total was 84 patients.
Also, a record 21,091 active cases were reported, up 15 from Monday’s report and the sixth day of the last seven where more than 20,000 cases have been counted. On Nov. 1, active cases stood at 5,558 in the state.
Including victims from Monroe, Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer and Summers counties on Tuesday, Covid-19 has now claimed 1,012 lives in the state – and the pace is accelerating.
In November, with 301 Covid-related deaths, the state averaged just over 10 deaths a day. In the first 15 days of December, with a total of 254 deaths, the average is at 16.9.
The state has now counted 65,708 total cases since the pandemic first showed up on March 17.
On Tuesday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 52-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 94-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 41-year-old woman from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 86-year-old man from Monroe County, an 86-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old woman from Hardy County, a 72-year-old woman from Wayne County, a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 92-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old man from Greenbrier County, an 89-year-old man from Mineral County, a 92-year-old man from Hardy County, a 96-year-old man from Mineral County, an 80-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 78-year-old man from Mineral County, an 82-year-old woman from Mason County, a 78-year-old man from Taylor County, a 78-year-old man from Hancock County, a 67-year-old woman from Mineral County, an 89-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 63-year-old woman from Pleasants County, a 74-year-old woman from Morgan County, a 50-year-old man from Marshall County, an 84-year-old man from Roane County, a 63-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 94-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 68-year-old man from Summers County, a 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and a 92-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Cases per county: Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).