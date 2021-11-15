Dwayne Richardson

 Dwayne Marquette Richardson Jr., a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School, was shot once in the chest in May 2021. Jeriamyah Fortner, 20, of Beckley, was sentenced in Raleigh County Circuit Court Monday for his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Register-Herald file photo.

BECKLEY (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to the maximum 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a high school student.

Jeriamyah Fortner, 20, of Beckley, was sentenced in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday for his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Dwayne Marquette Richardson Jr., news outlets reported.

Richardson, a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School, was shot once in the chest in May.

Beckley police had said investigators determined that Fortner had an AR-15 rifle and was handling it recklessly when he inadvertently shot Richardson.

