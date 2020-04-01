Charleston – During a virtual news conference Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said state officials are extending the state's primary election date until June 9.
The primary election was scheduled for May 12. The governor said he had hoped to hold it then, but it had become apparent doing so would be “the wrong thing to do."
Public health experts recommend people don’t congregate and stay at least six feet apart to prevent spread of the respiratory illness, COVID-19. Last week, the governor issued a stay-at-home order; West Virginians are not to leave their homes except for essential needs.
The primary election date will be delayed 27 days, to Tuesday, June 9 instead, Justice said.
He said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey agreed.
Justice noted that West Virginia, which has a high rate of seniors, is particularly at risk for a high rate of people who experience severe complications of COVID.
Warner had previously announced that even people who aren't home-bound could vote absentee due to concerns of COVID-19 spread.
