West Virginia Covid death rate climbs

As West Virginia counted a record 46 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, hospitalization data that predict more misery in the weeks ahead continue coming in at elevated levels.
And it all dovetails with what the nation’s leading public health official is saying.
On Sunday, White House coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci warned that the Covid-19 outbreak will worsen in the weeks ahead.
Fauci said the wave of coronavirus infections resulting from the Christmas holiday had yet to be felt in full, and added that the next one to two weeks would likely see a rise in both hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19.
Hospitalizations resulting from the virus hit a record high in the United States last week, with more than 121,000 in total hospitalized and roughly 22,600 in intensive care.
In West Virginia, the numbers are writing the same story as the state’s Covid fatality rate (1.551) has moved ahead of three bordering states – Virginia (1.446), Ohio (1.270) and Kentucky (0.991).
Confirmed Covid hospitalizations totaled 806 in the DHHR Tuesday report, up seven from Monday’s count and just shy of the record 810 set New Year’s Day. On Dec. 1, hospitalizations rose to 622 and has not been lower than 600 since, moving steadily toward a tight range the past seven days between 797 and 810 with a daily average of 803.9.
Covid patients in intensive care units hit a record 214 on Tuesday. Like hospitalizations numbers, ICU totals have been operating in a narrow but elevated range, with a trend line moving from 622 ICU patients on Dec. 1 to 810 on Jan. 1.
The number of patients on ventilator-assisted breathing has been higher since early December, too, hitting a record 92 on Dec. 3, only to be topped by 102 on New Year’s. On Tuesday, it was at 92.
Of the 1,442 deaths so far in the state, 603 of them were reported in December – an average of 19.45 a day and nearly double the total of November. So far in January, there have been 81 deaths for an average of 20.25 per day.
On Tuesday, active cases of the highly infectious disease in the state totaled 27,315 – the third day above 27,000 and the 25th consecutive day above 20,000.
The daily positive test rate was at 12.01 percent – meaning that for every eight people getting tested, one was positive for Covid-19. But the test rate was not an outlier. Over the past 10 days, the rate has been above 10 percent eight times – the highest at 17.42 percent on Dec. 27.
The cumulative rate is now at 5.12 percent.
The state’s color-coded map showed 48 counties – all but seven – were colored red on Tuesday, indicating the highest category for prevalence of the disease. In The Register-Herald’s nine-county region, only McDowell County was not in red.
Once again, Mercer (59) and Raleigh (44) counties led regional counties in new confirmed cases. Greenbrier added 22 while Fayette added 20 and Nicholas added 14.
The current surge of cases across the country shows no signs of abating: 201,476 reported Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. By Tuesday early evening, the death toll had reached 357,067.
Hospitalizations from Covid-19 across the country, meanwhile, were at a record high on Sunday, at 125,544.
Among the 44 people confirmed deaths in the DHHR report on Tuesday were two people from Fayette County – a 73-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man; four people from Mercer County – a 79-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man and a 76-year-old man; and four people from Greenbrier County – a 77-year-old woman, an 83-year-old woman, a 94-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman.
Cases per county: Barbour (847), Berkeley (6,749), Boone (1,120), Braxton (573), Brooke (1,532), Cabell (5,600), Calhoun (150), Clay (269), Doddridge (282), Fayette (1,904), Gilmer (443), Grant (822), Greenbrier (1,641), Hampshire (1,070), Hancock (2,031), Hardy (845), Harrison (3,275), Jackson (1,273), Jefferson (2,547), Kanawha (9,165), Lewis (586), Lincoln (830), Logan (1,806), Marion (2,132), Marshall (2,245), Mason (1,108), McDowell (1,037), Mercer (3,170), Mineral (2,156), Mingo (1,550), Monongalia (5,698), Monroe (698), Morgan (702), Nicholas (761), Ohio (2,667), Pendleton (344), Pleasants (600), Pocahontas (374), Preston (1,839), Putnam (3,155), Raleigh (2,958), Randolph (1,263), Ritchie (383), Roane (329), Summers (497), Taylor (767), Tucker (357), Tyler (396), Upshur (1,057), Wayne (1,806), Webster (173), Wetzel (752), Wirt (245), Wood (5,351), Wyoming (1,232).