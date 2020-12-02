West Virginia continues to set records with hospitalizations attributed to Covid

On the same day that Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that the country is facing a catastrophic winter, predicting total deaths from Covid-19 to reach “close to 450,000” by February unless a large percentage of Americans take more precautions, Gov. Jim Justice read a list of 43 West Virginians who had succumbed to the highly infectious disease – 23 in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, 20 in the Wednesday report.
The state’s total, now at 778, and the U.S. total, as of this writing on Wednesday night, 273,181, have been advancing by leaps and bounds throughout November. West Virginia’s tally of deaths, alone, spiked by 301 – a 66.7 percent jump – in the 11th month of Covid’s presence in the state.
And nationally, Dr. Redfield said, “We’re in that range potentially now, starting to see 1,500 to 2,000 to 2,500 deaths a day from this virus. The mortality concerns are real, and I do think, unfortunately, before we see February, we could be close to 450,000 Americans” dead from the virus.
As public health officials have known all along, the growing number of Covid cases will translate directly to more hospitalizations, more patients in intensive care units, more people being intubated and put on ventilator breathing assistance and, in the end, more deaths.
On Wednesday, West Virginia set a record – yet again – with 622 hospitalizations attributed to Covid. There were 164 patients in ICUs, two off the previous day’s record, and a record 88 patients on ventilators.
The DHHR also reported a record 17,125 active cases of Covid in the state.
With 1,087 new Covid cases reported Wednesday, the daily positive test rate came in at 6.60 percent, pulling the overall rate up to 3.69 percent.
Almost certainly, the state will report Thursday that it has topped 50,000 total cases since the virus first showed up in the state on March 17. As of Wednesday morning, it had counted 49,905 cases.
In the nine-county region of southern West Virginia that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market, confirmed cases grew by 141 in the Wednesday report, driving the overall number to 7,279.
Once again, Raleigh and Wyoming counties were behind the acceleration, each adding 30 and 27 cases, respectively.
Raleigh has added 91 cases in the first three days of this week, 209 in the last seven days and 808 since Nov. 1.
Wyoming, with a total of 783 cases as of Wednesday, has added 134 cases in the last week and 424 – a 118 percent jump – since Nov. 1.
On Wednesday, the DHHR confirmed the 20 deaths, including three from the region. They were a 25-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 74-year-old man from Hampshire County, a 61-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 59-year-old man from Pocahontas County, a 90-year-old woman from Marshall County, an 88-year-old fwoman from Marshall County, an 85-year-old man from Marshall County, a 68-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 80-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 74-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 99-year-old woman from Wetzel County, a 95-year-old man from Wetzel County, a 69-year-old fwoman from McDowell County, an 82-year-old man from Preston County, an 89-year-old woman from Berkeley County, a 54-year-old man from Mineral County, a 69-year-old woman from Wayne County, a 71-year-old woman from Preston County, a 72-year-old man from Preston County, and a 95-year-old woman from Mineral County.
Cases per county: Barbour (456), Berkeley (3,453), Boone (682), Braxton (124), Brooke (709), Cabell (3,056), Calhoun (82), Clay (123), Doddridge (129), Fayette (1,190), Gilmer (214), Grant (407), Greenbrier (552), Hampshire (372), Hancock (787), Hardy (300), Harrison (1,527), Jackson (713), Jefferson (1,442), Kanawha (5,862), Lewis (252), Lincoln (444), Logan (1,088), Marion (943), Marshall (1,298), Mason (535), McDowell (640), Mercer (1,383), Mineral (1,385), Mingo (998), Monongalia (3,400), Monroe (390), Morgan (305), Nicholas (385), Ohio (1,651), Pendleton (111), Pleasants (104), Pocahontas (225), Preston (686), Putnam (2,050), Raleigh (1,674), Randolph (751), Ritchie (185), Roane (191), Summers (280), Taylor (366), Tucker (148), Tyler (149), Upshur (527), Wayne (1,076), Webster (69), Wetzel (425), Wirt (120), Wood (2,708), Wyoming (783).