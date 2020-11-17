As more than 73,000 people – an all-time high – were hospitalized with the virus in the U.S. as of Monday, West Virginia, too, posted a record in hospitalizations – 400 in the Tuesday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Likewise, more than 166,000 newly confirmed infections were reported in the U.S. on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. In West Virginia, 864 newly confirmed cases were identified.
The virus is blamed for more than 1.3 million deaths worldwide, including over 247,000 in the U.S. In West Virginia, there were 13 more deaths in the Tuesday report, including a 72-year-old man from Fayette County, pushing the state total to 598.
That is 141 deaths in the state in November alone, 199 in the last month and 244 since Oct. 1.
While Gov. Jim Justice’s Executive order on mask wearing issued last Friday is not expected to affect the DHHR’s daily data points for a couple of weeks, for now the numbers are rising quickly and setting records most every day.
West Virginia recorded 400 hospitalizations on Tuesday – a record and 146 more than on Nov. 1.
The state also set records for the number of active cases (10,707), patients in intensive care units (116) and patients on a ventilator (43).
Across the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia, 168 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed – spurred by an outbreak at a prison in McDowell County where 83 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
Raleigh County added 16 cases, pushing its total to 1,148 since the pandemic showed up in the state on March 17.
Mercer County added 21 cases in the Tuesday report while Greenbrier added 11 cases and Fayette County added 10. Monroe County added nine cases, Nicholas County eight, Wyoming County seven and Summers County 3.
In addition to the Fayette County death, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of an 84-year-old woman from Boone County, a 59-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old woman from Barbour County, an 86-year-old man from Ohio County, an 88-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 75-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old man from Hancock County, an 80-year-old man from Putnam County, a 69-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 89-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 68-year-old man from Boone County.
Cases per county: Barbour (270), Berkeley (2,298), Boone (530), Braxton (97), Brooke (401), Cabell (2,229), Calhoun (44), Clay (99), Doddridge (89), Fayette (969), Gilmer (179), Grant (244), Greenbrier (330), Hampshire (217), Hancock (407), Hardy (168), Harrison (905), Jackson (569), Jefferson (997), Kanawha (4,786), Lewis (201), Lincoln (357), Logan (928), Marion (621), Marshall (822), Mason (260), McDowell (504), Mercer (1,083), Mineral (656), Mingo (840), Monongalia (2,835), Monroe (302), Morgan (216), Nicholas (269), Ohio (1,079), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (80), Preston (364), Putnam (1,449), Raleigh (1,148), Randolph (579), Ritchie (100), Roane (138), Summers (222), Taylor (224), Tucker (77), Tyler (109), Upshur (372), Wayne (822), Webster (49), Wetzel (339), Wirt (70), Wood (1,702), Wyoming (531).