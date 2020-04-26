charleston — During the current COVID-19 public health emergency, West Virginia American Water employees continue to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater services to nearly 550,000 West Virginians.
Vice President of Operations Chris Carew said the company has implemented a business continuity plan and provided personal protective equipment to keep employees safe. “We are doing all we can to protect our colleagues and customers while we continue to provide a critical service. Unfortunately, customers continue to approach our folks in the field. This presents a safety concern, which can be avoided with the public’s help and safe social distancing.”
West Virginia American Water customers are asked to follow safe distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least six feet between themselves and employees. As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s expanded Executive Order for additional protective measures in many counties that the company serves (Cabell, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha and Wayne), customers and employees are asked to wear a protective face covering if a safe distance of six feet cannot be maintained.
Carew added, “The safety of our team is extremely important, so please do not approach our employees or contractors when you see them in your neighborhood. Instead, give us a call if you have questions.”
If customers have questions or comments about their water service or nearby water utility work, they can call West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660. Representatives are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist and available 24/7 for emergencies.
Water and wastewater utilities are part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “critical infrastructure sectors,” as safe drinking water is critical to protecting public health and properly treated wastewater is vital for preventing disease and protecting the environment.
“Our employees’ safety is a top concern, as is providing quality, reliable service,” said Carew. “We recognize this is a challenging, uncertain time, and we thank our dedicated, hardworking employees for rising to this challenge.”