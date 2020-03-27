Consumer Reports is offering the following information to help protect against coronavirus when pumping gas since pump handles and keypads can be contaminated.
The best protection overall is to wash your hands properly on a regular basis and to refrain from touching your face with unwashed hands.
Consumer Reports’ auto experts suggest other tips:
l Consider carrying disposable nitrile or latex gloves in your car to use when gripping the pump handle. You can try to use paper towels that are sometimes available at the pump or have some with you to cover hands when you grip the handle.
l Do the same to isolate yourself from the keypad when entering payment information.
l Invert the gloves and throw them away, and also any paper towels you might have used. Use hand sanitizer to make sure your hands are clean after you’re done and before you get back into your car.
l Cleaning your hands after you’re done seems like the quickest, easiest precaution. But some drivers might want to have disinfectant wipes handy for wiping down the gas pump handle and the payment keypad before pumping.