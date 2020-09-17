Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Raleigh and Fayette counties this Saturday as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.
Walkers participating in the New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s will also have new tools to enhance the Walk experience. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of Covid-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods to join the movement.
“Walk to End Alzheimer’s is our heartbeat in the community,” said Sharon M. Rotenberry, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. “This year, walkers are taking the event to their neighborhoods and local parks. We are excited about how that visibility will increase awareness of the disease and the mission.”
The goal is to raise $36,000. All money raised goes toward Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year’s event chair is Melissa Menei, marketing/admissions director of Oak Hill Place senior living center.
The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 9:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed.
This year there are two locations for the view-only Promise Gardens.
The Promise Gardens will be located at the JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mr. Hope, WV and in front of Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Rd, Beckley.
Both will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Walk day.
People can go to alz.org/walk to register for the event. On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to:
l Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience
l Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony
l Walk in your neighborhood
l Track your steps using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app
l Visit the Promise Garden location