During Monday’s pandemic briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia has partnered with Walgreens through the Federal Pharmacy Program to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to West Virginians age 65 and older, as well as members of the state’s health care workforce.
As a result of the partnership, West Virginia is set to receive up to 5,800 additional vaccine doses per week initially.
During the Monday pandemic briefing, James Hoyer, inter-agency task force director, said Walgreens will be calling those 65 and older on existing wait lists for appointments. At some point, the state’s system will make the appointments, Hoyer said.
“Eventually Everbridge will allow for us to make those appointments and tell that individual to show up at that specific store.”
The demand for Covid-19 vaccine doses is outpacing supply in West Virginia as well as across the country and around the globe. But availability, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is looking better for the months ahead, he told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday morning’s “Meet the Press.”
Meanwhile, new Covid cases and related statistics continued to fall in the Monday morning report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
While the daily positive test rate moved higher for a second consecutive day to 5.73 percent, hospitalizations slid to 375 from 381, intensive care unit patients dropped to 107 from 115, and active cases fell to 15,557 from 16,137.
------
WVPB will present live coverage of Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State Address on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.
Gov. Jim Justice will review a year significantly impacted by the pandemic and then turn his attention to his vision and legislative agenda for the year ahead.
The address will be simulcast on radio and television live from the chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates. An encore broadcast will air on The West Virginia Channel on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
------
The State Executive Committee of the West Virginia Mountain Party voted on Feb. 7 to affiliate with the Appalachian People’s Front (APF), a newly formed left-wing coalition “dedicated to mutual aid, political education, and community organizing” in West Virginia and surrounding states, a press release stated.
Like the Mountain Party, APF is “dedicated to grassroots organizing and the building of independent working-class institutions outside of the two-party system.”
------
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., have reintroduced the Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act, a bill to phase out large mesh drift gillnets used in federal waters off the coast of California – the only place the nets are still used in the United States.
Large mesh drift gillnets, which are between a mile and a mile-and-a-half long and can extend 200 feet below the ocean surface, are left in the ocean overnight to catch swordfish and thresher sharks. However, at least 60 other marine species, including whales, dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, fish and sharks, can also become entangled in the large nets, injuring or killing them. Most of these animals are then discarded. The use of large mesh drift gillnets by a single fishery based in California is responsible for 90 percent of the dolphins and porpoises killed along the West Coast and Alaska, according to a press release from Sen. Capito.
-------
Overheard:
“I have always been and will always be an outspoken advocate for an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes fracking and responsible energy infrastructure development, like the Keystone XL pipeline. Last week, I voted in favor of multiple nonbinding amendments that expressed opposition to a ban on fracking and support for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. While I was disappointed that these provisions were removed from the final package, I voted to proceed forward on this urgent COVID-19 relief package because West Virginia families are hurting.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a prepared release.