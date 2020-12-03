W.Va., U.S. hit more Covid-19 records

Another day, another series of Covid-19 records for West Virginia and the nation.
As reported Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the state set records for active cases (17,428), the number of people hospitalized (624), the number of patients in intensive care units (169) and the number of people on ventilators (89).
With 1,120 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, the daily positive test rate hit 6.94 percent, lifting the overall rate to 3.73 percent.
Also, there were 11 more deaths, pushing the state total to 789.
Of the state’s 55 counites, 11 are now colored the most restrictive red – including Wyoming County – on the state’s color-coded metrics map that measures the prevalence of the highly infectious disease. At the same time, 15 counties were in the second worst category of orange.
Across the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia, 98 additional cases of Covid-19 showed up in the Thursday report, pushing the region’s total to 7,377 – 3,608 more cases than on Nov. 1.
Raleigh County had 29 of the cases while Grenbrier added 19, Mercer 18, Wyoming 14 and Fayette 13.
Also in the Thursday report, the DHHR confirmed 11 Covid-related deaths,: an 86-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 56-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old man from Marshall County, an 81-year-old man from Marshall County, a 91-year-old woman from Boone County, a 77-year-old man from Hancock County, a 51-year-old man from Wood County, an 87-year-old man from Mineral County, a 79-year-old woman from Mineral County, an 85-year-old man from Greenbrier County and a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Cases per county: Barbour (473), Berkeley (3,551), Boone (690), Braxton (132), Brooke (737), Cabell (3,119), Calhoun (82), Clay (132), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,203), Gilmer (214), Grant (418), Greenbrier (571), Hampshire (381), Hancock (825), Hardy (339), Harrison (1,563), Jackson (724), Jefferson (1,471), Kanawha (5,931), Lewis (259), Lincoln (447), Logan (1,100), Marion (969), Marshall (1,329), Mason (558), McDowell (641), Mercer (1,401), Mineral (1,415), Mingo (1,008), Monongalia (3,459), Monroe (390), Morgan (310), Nicholas (389), Ohio (1,693), Pendleton (115), Pleasants (111), Pocahontas (235), Preston (706), Putnam (2,095), Raleigh (1,703), Randolph (762), Ritchie (186), Roane (194), Summers (282), Taylor (375), Tucker (159), Tyler (156), Upshur (534), Wayne (1,096), Webster (70), Wetzel (445), Wirt (127), Wood (2,823), Wyoming (797).