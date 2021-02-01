W.Va., U.S. Covid numbers improve

Covid trends across the country and those in West Virginia are mirroring one another.
The deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. has closed with signs of progress: Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.
The U.S. death toll has climbed past 443,000 as of Monday night, with over 95,000 lives lost in January alone. Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly, by about 200, from their peak in mid-January.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources counted 13 deaths in its Sunday and Monday reports combined – typically the slowest reporting days in the week. But as it was for the nation, January was the deadliest in the state for the highly infectious disease with 732 reported deaths compared to December, the previous high, with 603 deaths.
Still, there were 193 deaths in the state in the first full week of January, 129 in the last.
In November, there were 301 deaths in the state, and in October, 107.
As the calendar turned to February on Monday, the number of Americans in the hospital with Covid-19 fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months. New cases of infection are averaging about 148,000 a day, down from almost a quarter-million in mid-January. And cases are trending downward in all 50 states.
The number of active cases in West Virginia continued its precipitous fall, coming in at 20,615 – nearly a third lower than the record 29,257 recorded on Jan. 10.
The number of hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and patients on ventilator support were all down to lows not seen since before Thanksgiving.
After a slow start, the vaccination drive that began in mid-December is picking up the pace. More than 31.1 million doses have been administered in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is up from 16.5 million on the day President Joe Biden took office, Jan. 20.
The number of shots dispensed in the week and a half since Biden’s inauguration has been running at close to 1.5 million per day on average, well over the president’s oft-stated goal of 1 million per day. More than 5.6 million Americans have received the required two doses, the CDC said.
West Virginia continues to set the pace in vaccines delivered and administered.
The state has administered 194,488 first vaccination doses, 68,392 of second doses.
Of the 13 deaths recorded in the state over the past two days, one came from southern West Virginia – a 63-year-old man from Fayette County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).
— J. Damon Cain and The Associated Press