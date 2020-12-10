W.Va. turning red, orange on Covid map

As Covid-19 infections and deaths mounted in West Virginia and across the country on Thursday, the state’s color-coded map that tracks transmission of the highly infectious disease was turning to the more restrictive colors of orange and red.
By 10 a.m., the map showed 38 of the state’s 55 counties in either orange or red color categories, which require school districts to adopt distance learning protocols.
If the colors hold through Saturday, nearly 70 percent of all school districts across the state – including Wyoming, Nicholas and Greenbrier counties in southern West Virginia – will be prohibited from holding in-person classes.
New cases were underlining the acceleration and breadth of the spread of transmission a full two weeks following Thanksgiving when millions of people traveled in the U.S. against the advice of public health officials to celebrate the holiday.
Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine, the numbers have become more grim than ever: over 3,000 deaths in a single day with more than 106,000 people in the hospital.
All told, the crisis has left more than 291,000 people dead nationwide, with more than 15.5 million confirmed infections.
The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. The toll eclipsed American deaths on the opening day of the Normandy invasion during World War II (2,500, out of some 4,400 allied dead) and it topped the toll on Sept. 11, 2001 (2,977).
On Thursday, West Virginia added 20 more deaths – including two older women from Fayette County and a middle-aged man from Raleigh County.
There have been 921 Covid-related deaths in West Virginia – 163 since Dec. 1.
Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 1,233 new cases of Covid-19, and a positive test rate of 6.24 percent, the 13th consecutive day above 5.0 percent. The overall rate, dating back to March 17 when the first infection was discovered in the state, is now at 3.98 percent.
The state, yet again, set daily records for hospitalizations (679) and current active cases (20,160).
The nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market added a daily record of 200 cases on Thursday to its total, now at 8,523. In the past week, the region has added 1,146 cases, a 15.5 percent jump in total cases.
Raleigh and Greenbrier counties posted daily additions far outside the norm, 52 and 51 respectively, in the DHHR’s Thursday report.
In November, Raleigh and Greenbrier averaged 25.9 and 10.6 new Covid cases per day, respectively. In the first 10 days of December, the averages have increased to 30.2 and 23.8.
Raleigh has added 114 cases in the past two days alone, including a daily record of 62 on Wednesday.
Mercer County, too, has been adding cases at an accelerated clip. In the Thursday report, it had 35 new cases. Fayette County added 19 cases and Wyoming added 17 cases.
Gov. Jim Justice will hold a pandemic briefing Friday at 11 a.m.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of 20 people in the state in Thursday, including a 71-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 92-year-old woman from Greenbrier County and a 42-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Other deaths were a 75-year-old man from Putnam County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, a 77-year-old man from Wood County, an 80-year-old man from Mineral County, a 77-year-old man from Mineral County, a 78-year-old man from Brooke County, an 86-year-old man from Wood County, a 75-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old woman from Boone County, an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 87-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 64-year-old man from Cabell County, a 70-year-old man from Cabell County, a 38-year-old woman from Cabell County and a 59-year-old man from Hancock County.
Cases per county: Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340), Wyoming (924).
