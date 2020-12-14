W.Va. to test all college students

In this image made from video released by the State of West Virginia, a nurse administers a coronavirus shot to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va. The 69-year-old Republican governor said he would receive a shot before cameras, which would make him one of the first top elected officials in the country to get vaccinated. Officials said they want to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine. (State of West Virginia via AP)