Beckley resident Pamela Williams closes her eyes as Access Health's Amanda Toney administers her a Covid vaccine shot at the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
W.Va. to roll out vaccination registration website
By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
Gov. Jim Justice's Thursday announcement of a new website that will allow West Virginians ages 65 and older to register for Covid vaccines will likely reduce wait times for seniors who are calling to set up their appointments.
State residents were reporting that they had to call more than 100 times in order to set an appointment by phone. Justice said Thursday that he hopes to alleviate the long wait times starting Monday when seniors will be able to log onto a website to set up Covid vaccine appointments.
The call center will still be available, but there will be options, he added.
Two Raleigh County residents who received vaccines at Raleigh County Convention Center on Thursday said the vaccine event was smooth and well-organized, surpassing their expectations.
They said it had, however, taken time to get their appointments.
Donna Miller of Daniels called for three hours before she reached an appointment coordinator, she reported.
"I got through on my 160th try," Miller said. "I believe they had 23 people working the call center, and it still took 160 times to get through."
Miller said her call center operator was friendly and that she set both Miller's first and second appointments for her.
Eileen Fox, of Meadow Bridge, right, looks over a needle held by Bailee Russell, RN, as she administers the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day for seniors 65 and older. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Pamela Williams, of Beckley, left, closes her eyes while getting a COVID-19 shot from Amanda Toney, RN Access Health, during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. for seniors 65 and over. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Vehicles line up for COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Former WV State Senator Bill Laird, of Oak Hill, left, receives COVID-19 vaccine in his car during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Jim Wade, of Mullens, left, pulls up his sleeve to receives COVID-19 vaccine from Steve Mooney, RN Access Health, during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Keith Foster, pharmacist Eppy's Drug, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Workers brave freezing tempertures to gather information during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Workers preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-through clinic held by the Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health and Eppy's Drug at the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday from 9 am to 3 p.m. 500 vaccines were scheduled for the day. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
She reported that when she and her husband arrived at the Convention Center for their first shots, they were surprised at how well Raleigh Health Department, who administered the event, and volunteer doctors and nursers from Access Health had organized the vaccinations.
"I'm just so amazed at how organized this vaccine clinic was today," she reported. "It was as smooth as clockwork."
Vaccines were scheduled at three-minute intervals, and the Millers received theirs three minutes early.
"Everybody we were in contact with was so friendly and helpful," she added. "I've never seen anything like that, so organized."
She added that she is thrilled to see West Virginia ranked No. 1 in the nation for its rate of vaccination.
"You just had to call repeatedly, but there's a solution to that," she said, referring to the website. "I'm so proud of the governor and West Virginia for being number one in the nation."
For Carol Pugh of Beckley, the 184th time was the charm.
"I'm very persistent," she said. "I kept hitting redial, and I did it 184 times."
When she got through, she had a recording that told her she would wait an hour to talk to a human who could schedule her appointment. Thankfully, she actually waited just around 20 minutes to speak to a "very efficient, very nice" operator who got Pugh scheduled at noon Thursday at the Convention Center for her first shot.
Pugh's 93-year-old mother is in an assisted living facility in Atlanta, Ga. Pugh's mom was vaccinated three weeks ago and is set to get her second shot on Monday.
Once Pugh gets her second vaccination in three weeks, she will be able to visit her mother.
Like Miller, Pugh gave kudos to the health department and Access Health for her first Covid vaccine experience on Thursday.
"It was a cold day to be out there working, and they were just super nice.
"I was impressed," she said. "Just A-1. Everybody was so friendly, and the lines made grade."
Pugh said she got her vaccine five minutes ahead of schedule, after showing up around 40 minutes before noon.
"It was so well-organized," she said. "I didn't mind dialing 184 times."