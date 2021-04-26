W.Va. to give $100 savings bond for young vaccinated

AP PhotoFILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. While the United States doubled its population over the past seven decades, West Virginia headed in the other direction. With West Virginia poised to lose another congressional seat due to its long, steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to reversing the trend.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)