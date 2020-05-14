The state’s testing for COVID-19 continued to run well ahead of average for a second consecutive day as the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,271 lab tests on Thursday afternoon with 30 additional confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease.
From May 5 through May 11, according to an analysis by Sean O’Leary at the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy, the state averaged 1,476 tests per day, lagging the previous week’s daily average of 2,037. In the past two days, the state agency has received 6,051 lab results.
In total, there have been 68,978 tests with 1,434 positive results, according to the DHHR’s Thursday afternoon press release, yielding a 2.08 percent positive test result rate, a figure that has been in the decline for several days.
But as the rate fell further on Thursday, the DHHR also confirmed two more deaths attributed to the disease – a 76-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 70-year-old man from Wayne County.
The state now has recorded 62 deaths to COVID-19. Kanawha County, which leads all 55 counties with 201 confirmed cases, now has 14 deaths, second to Jackson County, which has 17 deaths. Berkeley County has confirmed 200 cases of the disease. The seven counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, Greenbrier and Monroe counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market have a total of 71 confirmed cases with Fayette County weighing in with 36.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (201), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).