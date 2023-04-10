CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia leaders are preparing for the federal disaster declaration to end in May in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
State InterAgency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said the state will need to take a few steps to make sure they close out their response efforts the right way.
