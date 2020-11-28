W.Va. setting daily Covid-19 records

Coronavirus cases remain stubbornly elevated in West Virginia though comparatively lower than the rest of the country as the Thanksgiving weekend winds to a close and travelers head back home.
Now, public health officials will be watching whether holiday gatherings feed a surge here and elsewhere that began one month ago and has showed no signs of abating.
In the days ahead, officials are expecting a new surge to stack more Covid cases upon the current surge of cases – just in time for the next holiday get-together, Christmas.
It is worth watching here at home and across the country, where at least 1,412 new coronavirus deaths and 205,460 new cases were reported in the United States on Friday.
In the Mountain State, 799 new cases and six deaths were reported Saturday morning by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
In the past week, ending Friday night, West Virginia had posted an average of just over 900 new cases a day, as reported by the DHHR. During the first full week of November, the daily average of new cases was 497.
The state numbers are being fed largely by community spread in each of the state’s 55 counties – some more than others.
Raleigh County, in The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, has added 179 cases in the past week and 672 since Nov. 1, pushing its overall total to 1,538 – a 77 percent gain.
At a pandemic briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice said Raleigh was one county in the state that was experiencing an outbreak at a church, though neither he nor local officials have elaborated as to how many churches and how many cases specific to the outbreak.
Mercer County, too, has been reporting an unrelenting spike in cases this month, climbing from 803 cases on Nov. 1 to 1,317 in the Saturday report, a 64 percent increase.
The percentage increases across southern West Virginia this month have been, for the most part, within a fairly tight range – from lows of 40 and 42 percent in Monroe and Fayette counties, respectively, to 100 percent in Wyoming County and 118 percent in Greenbrier County. Nicholas County checked in at 75 percent, and Summers showed a 94 percent jump for the month.
And then there is remote and rural McDowell County (estimated 2020 population of 17,627) where cases shot up from 131 on Nov. 1 to 620 – a steep, 373 percent incline.
McDowell remained in the most restrictive red color category on the state’s color-coded metric map used to track the prevalence of the disease. Both the county’s transmission rate (85.46) and daily positive test rate (9.76) were well above qualifying standards of 25.0 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average and 8.0 percent, respectively.
No other county in southern West Virginia is in red, though all but Summers and Nicholas report transmission rates in red territory.
Across the newspaper’s southern West Virginia region, 116 new cases of coronavirus were reported Saturday – the sixth consecutive day of at least 100 new cases. Its total is now 6,778 with 127 deaths.
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been at least 45,845 cases and 718 deaths in West Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the DHHR database.
And the state continues to set daily records.
The Saturday report showed a record 540 hospitalizations and a record 15,731 active cases in the state. Also, the report noted 151 patients in intensive care units and 63 people on ventilator assistance – both near record highs.
The daily positive test rate came in at 4.17 percent, moving the cumulative rate to 3.59 percent.
In its Saturday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Cabell County, a 72-year-old man from Wood County, a 92-year-old man from Harrison County, a 74-year-old woman from Hampshire County, a 79-year-old man from Preston County and an 87-year-old man from Preston County.
Cases per county: Barbour (396), Berkeley (3,081), Boone (636), Braxton (114), Brooke (625), Cabell (2,829), Calhoun (74), Clay (107), Doddridge (120), Fayette (1,131), Gilmer (202), Grant (332), Greenbrier (475), Hampshire (313), Hancock (663), Hardy (258), Harrison (1,320), Jackson (693), Jefferson (1,309), Kanawha (5,589), Lewis (236), Lincoln (416), Logan (1,034), Marion (849), Marshall (1,154), Mason (449), McDowell (620), Mercer (1,317), Mineral (1,197), Mingo (980), Monongalia (3,284), Monroe (372), Morgan (270), Nicholas (335), Ohio (1,496), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (89), Pocahontas (162), Preston (593), Putnam (1,915), Raleigh (1,538), Randolph (682), Ritchie (165), Roane (175), Summers (272), Taylor (320), Tucker (134), Tyler (138), Upshur (494), Wayne (1,000), Webster (66), Wetzel (403), Wirt (109), Wood (2,493), Wyoming (718).