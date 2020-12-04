West Virginia’s record-setting pace on accumulating Covid-19 statistics continued unabated in Friday’s report from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
While the state recorded 1,147 new cases of the highly infectious disease and a 5.37 percent daily test rate in the daily report, records were set anew in hospitalizations (632), patients on ventilators (92) and active cases (17,176). The record for the number of patients being treated in intensive care units, set at 169 in the Thursday report, was tied in the Friday report.
Across the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia, 173 confirmed cases of the disease were reported, including 39 in Raleigh County.
Fayette County added 23 cases, Greenbrier added 21, and McDowell County added 22 as did Mercer County. Monroe County added 14 cases, Nicholas County added 10, Wyoming County added 14 cases while Summers County added eight – the only county of the nine to add less than a double-digit increase.
On the state's Friday morning color-coded metrics map that tracks the prevalence of the disease, both Wyoming and Nicholas counties joined 11 other counties across the state in the most restrictive and riskiest color, red. A dozen other counties – none in the newspaper’s region – were in the next highest color category, orange.
The DHHR has confirmed 10 deaths Friday morning, none from the region. They were a 53-year-old woman from Hardy County, a 72-year-old woman from Lewis County, a 64-year-old man from Marshall County, a 55-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 82-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 89-year-old man from Brooke County, a 95-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, and a 94-year-old woman from Ohio County.
Cases per county: Barbour (482), Berkeley (3,617), Boone (703), Braxton (134), Brooke (753), Cabell (3,177), Calhoun (89), Clay (147), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,226), Gilmer (215), Grant (440), Greenbrier (592), Hampshire (394), Hancock (851), Hardy (347), Harrison (1,581), Jackson (733), Jefferson (1,486), Kanawha (6,023), Lewis (262), Lincoln (455), Logan (1,114), Marion (989), Marshall (1,396), Mason (580), McDowell (663), Mercer (1,423), Mineral (1,491), Mingo (1,023), Monongalia (3,490), Monroe (404), Morgan (326), Nicholas (399), Ohio (1,708), Pendleton (121), Pleasants (118), Pocahontas (239), Preston (751), Putnam (2,135), Raleigh (1,742), Randolph (777), Ritchie (195), Roane (209), Summers (290), Taylor (382), Tucker (168), Tyler (164), Upshur (551), Wayne (1,113), Webster (70), Wetzel (454), Wirt (129), Wood (2,910), Wyoming (811).