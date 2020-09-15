With the addition of a new color to the state’s Covid metrics map, at the urging of Gov. Jim Justice, Fayette County is now golden.
On Tuesday, Justice and other state officials introduced a new color, gold, that represents a seven-day rolling average of 10.0-14.9 Covid cases per 100,000 population. That’s the lower end of what had been the orange category.
Justice telegraphed the change at Monday’s pandemic briefing, saying he wanted a way of distinguising further which schools were safe to resume in-person instruction and to allow athletes to begin competition.
Several schools have yet to hold in-person classes or play a game this school year, now into the third week of the football season.
After meeting with members of his pandemic panel late Monday, the governor got what he wanted.
“I strongly believe what we needed to do was tweak our color-coded system and add another bracket,” he said at the Tuesday briefing.
Previously, the orange designation extended from 10.0 to 24.9, which Justice said presented too wide of a discrepancy.
Counties categorized as gold may have classroom instruction with heightened precautions. The designation also means sports teams can compete against in-county opponents or teams from other gold counties.
The second change was the addition of another way to measure the coronavirus spread in counties.
Previously, counties were assessed by the average number of daily positive tests adjusted for 100,000 population.
Now there’s a second way. That is a percent positive rate at the county level. That’s the number of positive cases divided by the overall testing number.
Gold is defined as a positivity rate of 4 percent or less on a seven-day rolling average.
“This now becomes either-or,” Justice said, with whichever assessment is better being the one that determines county status.
With just the daily positives being used previously, some people concluded the only way to improve county status on the statewide map was to cut down on the overall number of tests.
Superintendent Gary Hough said Fayette County schools will have their first day of in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, Sept. 17 – and the first day of classes since the governor canceled them statewide on March 17.
A blended model will feature students with last names beginning from A-L attending their school buildings on a regular bus schedule on Thursday, while students M-Z will continue with remote learning that day.
Those situations will be reversed on Friday, Sept. 18, with M-Z students going to school and A-L students taking the remote learning route.
As long as Fayette remains at least gold on Saturday, the first two days will be repeated in the same manner on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Then, the Fayette plan calls for all students to be at their respective schools on Wednesday, Sept. 23, provided no changes must be made due to the Covid-19 situation. "If things are all good and we have a good four days, we'll go to regular school (schedule) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (of next week)," said Hough.
Hough said it was important for the students to get into their buildings.
"I'm not here to debate what they did with the numbers," Hough said. "We had students – and families – who were struggling in remote learning.
"We wanted to take the opportunity to at least get them in school to allow them to learn the platforms. We need to reach out to help them."
Virtual school students will receive meal packages on Thursday night, and A-L and M-Z students will take home meals at the end of the day Thursday and Friday, respectively.