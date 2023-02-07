charleston, w.va. – Active Covid cases in West Virginia fell by 27 to 726 in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), staying below 1,000 for a 16th consecutive day.
The state’s positive test rate moved higher, climbing from 8.50 percent to 8.99 percent while staying below double digits for the 17th straight day.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the highly contagious disease moved to 239 from 236, the 13th straight day below 250 and the 25th consecutive day below 300.
The DHHR confirmed one Covid-related death in its Tuesday report, that of a 70-year-old male from Jackson County.
