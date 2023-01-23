charleston, w.va. – In recent months, the state’s positive test rate has been a model of consistency minus the wild gyrations of reported numbers that saw its trend line creating a sawtooth trail.
And now, over the past couple of days, the rate has returned – if only briefly – to its old habits.
On Sunday, the rate came in at 16.69 percent, a double-digit jump from its 5.81 reading on Saturday and as high as it has been since posting 17.19 percent on Aug. 29, 2022. On Friday, the rate headed into the weekend at 10.11 percent, the first time it had been in double digits since Jan. 13.
What has also been the case at DHHR, such sudden jumps in the positive test rates have been on multiple occasions adjusted downward the next day.
In other words, stay tuned.
Other trends were not so hyper.
The number of active Covid cases in West Virginia fell to 854 after spending two days above 1,000.
And the number of patients being treated in a hospital continued to ease as well, ticking down to 257 from 259 over the past day, the 10th day below 300.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of six people, including two from Raleigh County, since its last report Friday morning. They were a 68-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year-old female from Wood County, an 80-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year-old male from Doddridge County, a 65-year-old female from Marshall County and a 64-year-old male from Raleigh County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.