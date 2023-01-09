After spending 12 days in double digits, the state’s positive test rate fell back into single digits on Friday and stayed there through the weekend, posting a 9.99 percent rate on Sunday preceded by an 8.35 rate on Saturday and a 9.61 percent rate on Friday. While lower than a recent run above 10 percent that started Christmas Day, the rate was above its pandemic average of 8.60 percent.
Also slowing, the state counted nine deaths over the last three days, down from 49 the three days prior. The state’s total deaths since the pandemic first showed up in the state on March 17, 2020, is 7,730.
The number of Covid cases in West Virginia stayed above 1,000, according to the latest tally by the Department of Health and Human Resources, continuing an uninterrupted run that started Dec. 14. Cases fell to 1,351 in the Monday report after posting highs of 1,659 on Friday and 1,581 on Sunday.
The number of hospitalizations has fallen away from recent highs. Over the weekend, the numbers were 319 on Friday, 305 on Saturday, 302 on Sunday and back to 319 on Monday morning. The count had touched 363 as recently as Jan. 4 and has now put up 13 consecutive days above 300.
In its Monday morning report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, a 90-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old male from Putnam County, a 94-year-old female from Fayette County, a 70-year-old male from Roane County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 67-year-old female from Wirt County.
By J. Damon Cain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.